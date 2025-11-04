Feds, attorneys for detainees appear for hearing on alleged conditions at Broadview, Illinois ICE facility

Attorneys for the U.S. government in detainees appeared for a hearing Tuesday on a lawsuit detailing allegations of inhumane conditions inside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Broadview, Illinois.

The lawsuit was filed last week, claiming inhumane conditions at the facility in Broadview and how the people inside don't have access to their attorneys. A judge can issue a ruling closing the facility if he sees fit.

The facility has been at the center of immigration enforcement, arrests, protests, and political pressure for nearly two months.

At the hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman, a government attorney said she had just been assigned the case this past Sunday and had not had time to review all the documents.

Judge Gettleman reviewed the allegations in the lawsuit. In addition to the clams about lack of access to attorneys, the plaintiffs claimed that detainees were only given two meals a day — and none of them hot. The plaintiffs claimed that there is not sufficient food or water at the facility, and that they are denied if and sometimes harassed by staff if they ask for more.

The plaintiffs also said that the facility lacks toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, cleaning materials, and menstrual products, and that people have had to sleep on the floor or in plastic chairs — with only a plastic blanket that proved insufficient for some. The plaintiffs further alleged, among other things, that toilets are overflowing with human waste, and that the waste has accumulated around toilets where people had to sleep.

There were also allegations that detainees were coerced into signing documents they did not understand.

At the hearing Tuesday, an attorney for the federal government said more time is needed to fact-check. But the feds contested that detainees are limited to one bottle of water and staid they understood there are water fountains.

Attorneys for the feds said they have also heard detainees are offered three meals a day, which they were told come from Jimy Johns.

As to claims that the detainees are being forced to sign documents they don't understand, the attorney for the feds said it may be that the detainees are being given the opportunity to self-deport for $1,000, which officers are "duty-bound" to provide.

The judge said it would be nice to see what the documents were.

The government attorney said because detainees are supposed to be held at the Broadview facility for a short time frame, there are not beds in the holding cells. She also said detainees do not get new clothes for the same reason, unless they soil themselves.

The attorney for the feds said the government has also "improved" conditions at Broadview.

The hearing comes after a new filing spanning dozens of pages this week, in which federal attorneys defended conditions inside, saying detainees get three meals a day, water, foil blankets, and phone access. The federal government also argued that shutting down the facility would paralyze ICE operations across six states.

"If the judge finds this is not a humane place, it's inhumane — he has the power to actually shut it down," CBS News Chicago Legal Analyst Irv Miller said this week.

The feds' attorney said at the hearing Tuesday that granting a temporary restraining order to close the facility would "halt the government's ability to enforce immigration law in Illinois."