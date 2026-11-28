Federal regulators are reassuring United Fidelity Bank customers that their money is safe despite its shutdown on Friday night.

The closure makes it the largest bank failure in the U.S. since April 2024.

In making the decision, the Treasury Bureau that oversees banks found United Fidelity was in "unsafe or unsound condition" and unable to pay its obligations.

United Fidelity had 22 branches in Indiana and Illinois, including two on Chicago's South Side. Those locations reopened on Saturday as First Citizens branches — a North Carolina-based bank.

Customers still have full access to their funds, including ATM's and debit transactions.