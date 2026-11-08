Industry groups file lawsuit against Illinois law banning hemp-derived THC products

An Illinois law is set to go into effect this week, cracking down on the sale of unregulated cannabis products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which includes many popular drinks.

However, industry groups are fighting back, with several hemp businesses filing a federal lawsuit asking a judge for a temporary block on the ban.

The group says the law could put thousands of businesses and jobs at risk.

"The large majority of the products that are sold in our stores are what you call low potency products, as opposed to what's sold in marijuana dispensaries. Our clientele is, generally speaking, more the middle-aged adults, older adults, Army veterans, senior citizens who are using our products more for stress relief, anxiety relief, or pain relief— they're not getting these products to get high because they're just not that type of a potency," said Craig Kats with the Illinois Healthy Alternatives Association.

State leaders say the ban is needed to protect consumers, particularly children, from unregulated products with misleading labels and packaging.