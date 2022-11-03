Federal authorities bust catalytic converter ring, with parts sent to New Jersey

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal authorities put a stop to a theft ring that trafficked in stolen catalytic converters.

Agents raided a New Jersey mansion, part of a coordinated, nationwide take down of the operation. More than 21 people were arrested in five states.

"I see huge trucks, guys with assault rifles, guns drawn and shields and apprehend some guys after that it's been non-stop police presence."

The FBI said the stolen converters were shipped to a New Jersey company, which extracted precious metals and sold them to a refinery.

The company got more than $500,000.