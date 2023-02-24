Watch CBS News
CPD hosting in-person exams at 4 city colleges starting today

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting another round of written exams for those looking to become the newest members of the force. 

The exams are taking place both today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm X, Wilbur Wright, Olive Harvey, and Richard Daley colleges.

There are multiple locations across the city, and walk-ins are welcome.

You can find more information on the Chicago Police Department's website.  


