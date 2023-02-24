CPD hosting in-person exams at 4 city colleges starting today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting another round of written exams for those looking to become the newest members of the force.

The exams are taking place both today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm X, Wilbur Wright, Olive Harvey, and Richard Daley colleges.

There are multiple locations across the city, and walk-ins are welcome.

You can find more information on the Chicago Police Department's website.

CPD in person written exams are scheduled February 24th and February 25th. There are two times slots available 8 AM and 1 PM. You must arrive 30 minutes early. Sign up at https://t.co/VBEbynaxHK to be eligible to sit for the written exam. pic.twitter.com/fDLvL0FCM1 — Join CPD (@JoinChicagoPD) February 16, 2023



