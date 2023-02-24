CPD hosting in-person exams at 4 city colleges starting today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting another round of written exams for those looking to become the newest members of the force.
The exams are taking place both today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm X, Wilbur Wright, Olive Harvey, and Richard Daley colleges.
There are multiple locations across the city, and walk-ins are welcome.
You can find more information on the Chicago Police Department's website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.