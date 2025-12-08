Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe to proceed in Des Plaines despite concerns about immigration crackdown

Fear and concern is mounting as thousands of Catholic faithful prepare for the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage in Des Plaines, amid an ongoing immigration crackdown in the Chicago area.

Leaders at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines said the annual pilgrimage is an opportunity for people to gather at a time when they might need some spiritual healing.

Every year, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe (a Catholic title of the Virgin Mary) draws hundreds of thousands – mostly Mexican and Latino Americans – to the shrine in Des Plaines. Catholics believe the Virgin Mary appeared before Saint Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531, leaving an image of herself on his cloak.

Officials said they understand if people want to stay home this year due to the Trump administration's ongoing immigration enforcement operation in the Chicago area.

"I have been calling on the community to take some courage and come to the pilgrimage. However, if people don't feel safe, if people don't feel comfortable in coming to make the pilgrimage for whatever reason – be it the weather, age, illnesses, or whatever concerns they might have – it's okay," said Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The upcoming Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration will be held on Thursday and Friday in Des Plaines.