FDA expands warning about cookware that could leach lead into food

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

The Food and Drug Administration is warning about additional cookware brands that could be leaching lead into your food.

In August, the FDA first sounded the alarm about certain imported cookware made with aluminum, brass, and aluminum alloys known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium. They have expanded the list of affected products twice since then, including last week.

The recalled products sold in the Chicago area include:

Dolphin brand aluminum saucepans, sold at Diya Handicrafts at 2603 W. Devon Av. in Chicago,

Silver Horse brand aluminum mathar kadai cookware and aluminum milk pans, sold at Patel Brothers at 830 W. Golf Rd. in Schaumburg,

JK Vallabhdas brand aluminum kadai cookware, aluminum kadai cookware sold at IndiaCo at 15-17 Golf Center in Hoffman Estates.

For a full list of recalled cookware, visit the FDA website.

