FDA recalls multiple dry shampoos due to Benzene, cancer causing chemical
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dove, Suave, Tresemmé dry shampoos have been listed in a FDA recall due to a cancer-causing chemical exposure.
The FDA issued the voluntary recall on "dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene."
You can find the full list of recalled products with product codes here.
The FDA said Benzene is a "human carcinogen." Cancers including Leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow along with blood disorders have been linked to benzene exposure.
