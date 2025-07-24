FCC approves Paramount-Skydance merger

The Federal Communications Commission has cleared the way for Paramount Global to complete its merger with Skydance Media, announcing Thursday that it has approved the deal. The decision removes a final hurdle for the media and entertainment companies to close their transaction.

The FCC's approval, which was necessary for the deal to move forward, caps a long-running corporate saga over the fate of Paramount, which owns Paramount+, the Paramount Pictures movie and television studios, the CBS television network and CBS News and Stations. Paramount also owns Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central and other media brands.

Paramount Global agreed to merge with David Ellison's Skydance Media in July 2024 after briefly halting negotiations the month before. The deal followed a long, turbulent sales process that drew interest from other major corporate players and investors, including Seagram heir Edgar Bronfman Jr., media mogul Barry Diller, Sony Pictures and private equity firm Apollo Global Management, and Allen Media, the company controlled by former comedian Byron Allen.

Paramount had said it expected to close the $8.4 billion merger in the first half of 2025. But the first half of the year came and went, and the merger remained under review by the FCC and its chair Brendan Carr, who had been appointed to the role earlier this year by President Trump.

Late on July 1, Paramount announced it had settled a lawsuit with Mr. Trump over the editing of a "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris, a suit that Paramount told the court was without merit. The company agreed to pay $16 million — most of which would go to Mr. Trump's presidential library — and agreed to publish transcripts of future "60 Minutes" interviews with presidential candidates after those interviews air on the show. Mr. Trump has since said he expects Paramount's new owners to offer him about $20 million in advertising and PSAs. Paramount said in a statement it had no knowledge of any commitments to Mr. Trump outside of its $16 million settlement, and Skydance didn't respond to requests for comment.

In two letters to the FCC earlier this week, Skydance pledged to hire a CBS News ombudsman to review complaints of editorial bias for a period of at least two years, and the company confirmed that Paramount had eliminated or modified its DEI programs and hiring practices earlier this year.