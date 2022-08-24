Watch CBS News
FBI wants public's help to find Marquette Bank robber

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI wants your help to track down a bank robber.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:00 at the Marquette Bank at 8020 S. Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview.

Investigators said a man was wearing a gray "Live United" t-shirt wearing a dark baseball cap, gray neck gator blue jeans and a bandage around his right hand.

He handed the teller a note demanding money, then and ran off with cash. No one was hurt. Anyone with information can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 5:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

