FBI searches for robber who held up bank in St. Charles, Illinois

The FBI was asking for help Thursday in finding a man who robbed a bank in St. Charles, Illinois, west of Chicago this past weekend.

At 12:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, local police and the FBI were called to the U.S. Bank branch at 135 Smith Rd. in St. Charles. The FBI said the man made verbal demands for money and pulled a handgun.

The FBI did not specify how much money the robber took or whether a dye pack was included with it.

The robber fled on foot, the FBI said. No injuries were reported.

The robber was described as a Black male in his 40s, standing about 6 feet tall with an athletic build. He was wearing a military camouflage hoodie, a dark medical facemask, dark sunglasses, a navy blue Chicago Bears hat, and a dark cross-body bag.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 312-421-6700, or go to tips.fbi.gov.