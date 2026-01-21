Watch CBS News
FBI, police investigation underway near bank in Blue Island

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
An investigation is underway near a U.S. Bank in Blue Island on Wednesday morning. 

FBI officials responded along with local police to the 11000 block of South Western Avenue. No further details were released on the focus of the investigation. 

Video posted on social media shows the bank's glass door is shattered. 

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for more details. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

