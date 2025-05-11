FBI offering $20K reward in search of 3 suspects in BMO bank robbery in Frankfort, Illinois

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information after a robbery crew hit a BMO bank on Thursday in Frankfort, Illinois.

It happened at the branch located in the 19500 block of South Harlem Avenue.

Authorities said three Black men walked in and demanded money while implying they had handguns. They then left the scene in a grey Hyundai sedan and remain at large.

No injuries were reported.

They were described as having a medium build. Two of the men stood about 6 feet tall, with the third suspect being inches shorter. At the time of the incident, they were wearing dark sweatpants and hooded sweatshirts, dark facial coverings, and dark gloves.

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also remain anonymous.