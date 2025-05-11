Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI offering $20K reward in search of 3 suspects in BMO bank robbery in Frankfort, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information after a robbery crew hit a BMO bank on Thursday in Frankfort, Illinois.

It happened at the branch located in the 19500 block of South Harlem Avenue.

Authorities said three Black men walked in and demanded money while implying they had handguns. They then left the scene in a grey Hyundai sedan and remain at large.

robery-crew-1.png
FBI
robery-crew-2.png
FBI Chicago
bank-robber.png
FBI
robbery-car.png
FBI Chicago

No injuries were reported.

They were described as having a medium build. Two of the men stood about 6 feet tall, with the third suspect being inches shorter. At the time of the incident, they were wearing dark sweatpants and hooded sweatshirts, dark facial coverings, and dark gloves.

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also remain anonymous.

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.