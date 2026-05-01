FBI investigating armed bank robbery in Naperville

The FBI and police in west suburban Naperville were investigating an armed robbery at a Bank of America branch on Friday morning.

The robbery happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the Bank of America near the intersection of 75th Street and Route 59.

Police said no injuries were reported, and the robber fled the scene before officers arrived.

The FBI confirmed they were investigating, but did not provide any further details, including how much money was stolen.