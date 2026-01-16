Fugitive from FBI's "Chicago's Most Wanted" captured, charged in murder of pregnant woman in Riverdale

The FBI has captured a fugitive from Chicago's "Most Wanted" list.

Antonio Stigler, 32, was arrested Friday morning at a home in south suburban Dolton.

He had been wanted in connection with the October 2024 murder of Yasmeena Harris, a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Riverdale.

After his arrest, he was transferred to custody of the Riverdale Police Department.

"The Riverdale Police Department would like to thank the FBI Chicago Field Office for its critical role in locating and apprehending Antonio Stigler," Riverdale Police Chief Mark Kozeluh said in a statement. "Through the resources and investigative support provided by the FBI, the Riverdale Police Department was able to successfully locate and take Stigler into custody. This arrest reflects the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts and our shared commitment to public safety and accountability."

The FBI had announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to Stigler's arrest and conviction in December.

A warrant was issued for Stigler's arrest in February 2025, charging him with first-degree murder in Harris' death.

It was not immediately clear when Stigler would appear in court.