Bodycam video captures FBI agent rescued from car dangling over Milwaukee interstate

An FBI agent was the subject of a dramatic rescue from a car dangling over a Milwaukee interstate, all captured on bodycam video.

The newly released footage shows the moments rescuers pulled the woman out of the back her of car as one side of the SUV dangled over a highway overpass.

The woman, an FBI agent, was on her way to work Monday when her vehicle was struck by another car on I-794. That driver told officers he had swerved to avoid rear-ending another vehicle.

The bodycam video shows rescuers breaking the SUV's back window, which then allowed the driver to crawl out.

Neither the agent nor the other driver reported any injuries, police said.