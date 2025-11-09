Father speaks after his family was pepper-sprayed by federal agents in Little Village

For the first time, a Berwyn dad is speaking after he, his wife, and their 1-year-old daughter were pepper-sprayed by federal agents as they were leaving a Cicero Sam's Club parking lot on Saturday.

Video captured what appeared to be pepper spray thrown by a federal agent into Rafael Veraza's car. He said he was just pulling out of the Cicero Sam's Club parking lot with his window rolled down when the spray hit Veraza on the side of the head.

Seconds later, he realized his daughter, 1-year-old Arinna, was in the back seat, also battling the chemicals. Veraza said she couldn't open her eyes and struggled to breathe.

"I had waters, water down my face and basically water down her face because I didn't know the effects of the pepper spray towards her," Veraza said.

He said his daughter did not have to go to the hospital, but he did after he took a direct hit to his ear, and the pepper spray gave him a serious reaction with his asthma.

"When I got to the hospital, my heartbeats was at 263 per minute," Veraza said.

The Department of Homeland Security said that after a series of events in Little Village, federal agents were stalked and followed into the Sam's Club parking lot, and an agent's car was hit.

Witnesses say it was violent on 26th Street, and Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino was there.

"They threw flash bang grenades into the street, and I saw right next to my van, Bovino pull the pin on another grenade, threatening to throw it," said Pastor Matt DeMateo, New Life Centers of Chicagoland.

It comes after a judge issued a preliminary injunction restricting federal agents' use of force just last week. CBS News Chicago confirmed the Department of Justice had officially filed an appeal for the use of force preliminary injunction.

Now they say all they can ask is for federal judges to keep pressing Bovino and agents to hold them accountable.

"Us, as adults, we can handle it, but as kids? Shouldn't be targeting kids," Veraza said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Sunday issued a statement on the Little Village operation, saying in part, "Their reckless behavior and indiscriminate use of chemical agents have caused chaos and fear in our communities. While I do not welcome federal agents operating in this capacity, I unequivocally condemn violence directed at them."