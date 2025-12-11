Father and 4-year-old son missing from Little Village, Chicago police say

Chicago police are searching for a man and his 4-year-old son, who have been missing from the Little Village neighborhood since Wednesday.

Sergio Daniel Jul Cuc, 24, and his 4-year-old son, Hassan Nicholas Coc-Jul, were last seen Wednesday in the 2200 block of South Ridgeway Avenue.

The father is a 6-foot tall, 175-pound Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Hassan is 3 feet tall and weighs between 20 and 40 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Police said he was last seen wearing a brown sweater.

Anyone who locates them is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8255, or call 911.