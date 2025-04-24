Watch CBS News
Father-daughter duo win $3 million Illinois Lottery scratch-off prize

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
A father-daughter duo won a $3 million Illinois lottery scratch-off prize from a ticket bought in the west suburbs.

The two have not shared their identities publicly, but are now being called the "Dynamic Duo."

The daughter said her father likes playing scratch-offs and she enjoys spending time with him, so while she was getting groceries at a Jewel Osco in Westchester, Illinois, she decided to pick up a $30 ticket just for fun.

"When I said I'd won $3 million, I couldn't believe it," she said.

Now she is planning a dream father-daughter vacation for herself and her dad.

They won the top prize on a $3,000,000 Cash Fortune ticket. 

