Father-daughter duo win $3 million Illinois Lottery scratch-off prize
A father-daughter duo won a $3 million Illinois lottery scratch-off prize from a ticket bought in the west suburbs.
The two have not shared their identities publicly, but are now being called the "Dynamic Duo."
The daughter said her father likes playing scratch-offs and she enjoys spending time with him, so while she was getting groceries at a Jewel Osco in Westchester, Illinois, she decided to pick up a $30 ticket just for fun.
"When I said I'd won $3 million, I couldn't believe it," she said.
Now she is planning a dream father-daughter vacation for herself and her dad.
They won the top prize on a $3,000,000 Cash Fortune ticket.