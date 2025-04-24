Father-daughter duo win $3 million Illinois Lottery scratch-off prize

A father-daughter duo won a $3 million Illinois lottery scratch-off prize from a ticket bought in the west suburbs.

The two have not shared their identities publicly, but are now being called the "Dynamic Duo."

The daughter said her father likes playing scratch-offs and she enjoys spending time with him, so while she was getting groceries at a Jewel Osco in Westchester, Illinois, she decided to pick up a $30 ticket just for fun.

"When I said I'd won $3 million, I couldn't believe it," she said.

Now she is planning a dream father-daughter vacation for herself and her dad.

They won the top prize on a $3,000,000 Cash Fortune ticket.