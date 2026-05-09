Man charged after fight leads to fatal shooting in Joliet, Illinois

A man was charged after an argument led to a fatal shooting in Joliet, Illinois, on Friday.

Joliet police responded to the 200 block of Nicholson Street just before 4:40 p.m. and found a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the front yard.

The man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the victim was later pronounced dead.

While at the house, police said officers identified Willis Ellis, 58, as the 9-1-1 caller who told officers he shot someone. Police said Ellis was taken to the Joliet Police Department for questioning.

Investigators determined the two men were involved in a fight on a porch.

Police said Ellis was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The Will County State's Attorney's Office is investigating.