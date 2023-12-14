Fatal shooting of woman in southwest Chicago suburb results in arrest

Fatal shooting of woman in southwest Chicago suburb results in arrest

Fatal shooting of woman in southwest Chicago suburb results in arrest

CHICAGO (CBS) – Joliet police said they arrested a man they said broke into a home and fatally shot a woman inside.

A woman called around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to report someone had broken into her home on Westshire Drive, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a large, shattered window and a 47-year-old man inside. Moments later, they found the body of a 40-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was under police watch.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic in nature.