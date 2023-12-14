Watch CBS News
Fatal shooting of woman in southwest Chicago suburb results in arrest

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Joliet police said they arrested a man they said broke into a home and fatally shot a woman inside.

A woman called around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to report someone had broken into her home on Westshire Drive, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a large, shattered window and a 47-year-old man inside. Moments later, they found the body of a 40-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was under police watch.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic in nature.

December 14, 2023

