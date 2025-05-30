2 motorcyclists dead in crash with 2 cars in Porter County, Indiana

Two motorcyclists were killed Friday afternoon in a crash with two cars in Porter County, Indiana.

Porter County Sheriff's police responded to the crash shortly after 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and White Thorne Lane in Jackson Township.

Both motorcycle riders were unresponsive when officers arrived. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but could not revive them. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Friday evening.

Sheriff's officials said drives in the area should avoid the area of Highway 6 and White Thorne Lane for the next few hours.