Watch CBS News
Local News

2 motorcyclists dead in crash with 2 cars in Porter County, Indiana

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Two motorcyclists were killed Friday afternoon in a crash with two cars in Porter County, Indiana.

Porter County Sheriff's police responded to the crash shortly after 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and White Thorne Lane in Jackson Township.

Both motorcycle riders were unresponsive when officers arrived. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but could not revive them. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Friday evening.

Sheriff's officials said drives in the area should avoid the area of Highway 6 and White Thorne Lane for the next few hours.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.