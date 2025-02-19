Driver charged with reckless homicide, DUI in fatal crash with Metra Electric train

A Chicago man is facing drunk driving and reckless homicide charges, after he allegedly drove around railroad warning gates, causing a deadly crash with a Metra Electric train last week.

Moises Perez, 19, has been charged with one count of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, four counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated DYUI for driving without a license, and disobeying a railroad crossing.

Metra police said Perez was driving with three passengers in his SUV near 87th and Baltimore around 12:30 a.m. on Feb 12, when he ignored working crossing gates and lights at the 87th Street crossing for the Metra Electric line.

One person, 19-year-old Elissa Hernandez, was killed, and three people were injured when a northbound Metra Electric train hit the SUV.

Two of those passengers remained in critical condition on Wednesday, police said.

At his first court appearance on Friday, a judge ordered Perez held at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial.

Perez is due back in court on March 5.