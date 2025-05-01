Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead after hit-and-run crash in Northbrook, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man was found dead after a hit-and-run crash in suburban Northbrook, Illinois, police said. 

The Northbrook Police Department said officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Shermer Road where the man was found dead early Thursday morning. It is not clear when the crash took place. 

Investigators determined the man was hit by a vehicle while walking in the area. The victim has not been identified. 

Police said the driver did not stay on the scene. 

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the driver. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.