Man found dead after hit-and-run crash in Northbrook, Illinois

A man was found dead after a hit-and-run crash in suburban Northbrook, Illinois, police said.

The Northbrook Police Department said officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Shermer Road where the man was found dead early Thursday morning. It is not clear when the crash took place.

Investigators determined the man was hit by a vehicle while walking in the area. The victim has not been identified.

Police said the driver did not stay on the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the driver.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.