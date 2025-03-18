Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash outside Chicago Midway Airport

A pedestrian is dead after a crash involving three vehicles outside the gates of Chicago Midway Airport on Monday night.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the crash on 63rd Street just after 11 p.m. involving three vehicles, including one that ran into an aircraft hanger.

According to Chicago police, a white Infiniti side-swiped a black Infiniti, and then one of the two vehicles hit a white Nissan. The white Infiniti jumped the curb and hit a 38-year-old man before hitting a building.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital where he died. He has not been identified.

The driver of the white Infiniti and a female passenger were taken to the same hospital. The driver is in fair condition, and the passenger's condition is unknown at this time.

Six people were involved in the crash. The other people were not injured and refused treatment.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no charges are pending at this time. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.