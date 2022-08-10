Only on 2: A family on DCFS radar for 19 years under investigation again after 3-year-old I'Kera Hill died of malnourishment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2:

Since December, nine kids on the radar of the state child welfare office, DCFS, have died.

CBS 2 is learning more about the latest case of three-year-old I'kera Hill of Carbondale, whose parents are charged with child endangerment.

Three different downstate counties investigated this family over the years, but now there are questions over whether they all knew what was going on by neighboring agencies.

CBS 2's Chris Tye reports it's a family who has been on DCFS radar for 19 years. There were 10 investigations into the family that led 10 of the family's 16 children to be removed from the home and put up for adoption.

The focus was reports of mistreatment and malnourishment.

The father was arrested for aggravated battery. Despite all this, several kids remained in the care of the parents. Two months ago, Ikera Hill died of malnutrition and dehydration. Prosecutors said she died at the hands of her parents.

Her parents are charged with child endangerment. CBS 2 has obtained a timeline of involvement between the family and DCFS that raises a number of questions.

Including whether the three counties that investigated them criminally ever had a complete picture of what was going on elsewhere.

Last year in one instance, a State's Attorney office is said to have declined to file a petition for court-ordered supervision, despite reports of risk of harm and over 15 years of trouble in the home.

"Really shocking, given the 19-year history of this family, 10 investigations that resulted in 10 children being removed from family, most being adopted. It's just shocking," said Charles Golbert, Cook County Public Guardian.

CBS 2 reached out to the State's Attorney in the county where the parents are charged to find out if they had the complete picture last year when they declined to file a petition for court-ordered supervision.