Suspect dead after shooting by police officers in Gary, Indiana, state police said

A suspect is dead following a shooting by police officers in Gary, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the shooting happened Friday night near 4th Avenue and Broadway. The shooting involved officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Gary Police Department.

ISP said one suspect is dead and no officers were injured.

Information about what led up to the shooting was not released, but it was said that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

ISP said additional information may be released around Saturday afternoon.