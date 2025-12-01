Family of competitive fighter Isaac Johnson seeks answers following his death during match in Cicero, Illinois

The family of an amateur fighter who died during a match in Cicero, Illinois, last month is seeking justice for him and his daughter.

Isaac Johnson, 31, collapsed toward the end of his match on Nov. 21, according to an event organizer of the Matador Fighting Challenge.

Johnson's older sister said he was much more than just a fighter. He was a music producer, an entrepreneur, and a father to a 6-year-old girl. She said she hopes that by telling his story, it can prevent another fighter from losing their life.

"That I think everybody's gonna remember him dancing and his smile," said Briahna Gatlin.

Johnson was the youngest of five siblings. Gaitlin, his older sister, called him the baby of the family.

"His love for music was one of the main things that I think everyone just knew about him," she said.

Gatlin said second to his music, Johnson also had a passion for Muay Thai and boxing.

In a questionnaire he filled out before the fight, he said he's been training in Muay Thai for seven years.

On the night of Nov. 21, he fought in his first amateur Muay Thai match in the Matador Fighter Challenge at Cicero Stadium. Unfortunately, it would also be his last.

His girlfriend said she was sitting in the front row when Johnson's opponent punched him four times at the end of the third round. She said the next time she saw Johnson, he was unresponsive on a stretcher, waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

His family says they wish they had more answers.

"We do want justice for my brother, as far as like, we want to know what happened," Gatlin said. "We want to make sure that his, you know, death, is not in vain as well, and that this does not happen to anybody again."

While they're left with more questions than answers, they're hoping justice for Johnson will prevent other families from losing someone like this.

"Just know what your family is getting into in these situations, because it's an amateur challenge," Gatlin said. "So what does that look like? Who are the promoters? What are the safety precautions? What do the medics on hand at the matches look like? Are they equipped to handle certain things when there is an injury, you know, so that this does not happen?"

There is a GoFundMe page that, at last check, was over $13,000. The family said most of it will go towards getting his daughter through the rest of the school year.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which is responsible for regulating financial and professional activities, but has yet to hear back.