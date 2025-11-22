Watch CBS News
Competitive fighter Isaac Johnson dies after injury during Cicero, Illinois, stadium fight

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Competitive fighter Isaac Johnson, 31, has died following an injury at a stadium in Cicero, Illinois, on Friday. 

According to Cicero officials, emergency responders were called to the Cicero Stadium, 1909 S Laramie, just before 8:40 p.m. during a scheduled fight. An injured fighter was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. 

Cicero officials confirmed Johnson was pronounced dead Saturday morning. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released. 

An investigation is underway by Cicero police. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

