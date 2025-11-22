Competitive fighter Isaac Johnson dies after injury during Cicero, Illinois, stadium fight

Competitive fighter Isaac Johnson, 31, has died following an injury at a stadium in Cicero, Illinois, on Friday.

According to Cicero officials, emergency responders were called to the Cicero Stadium, 1909 S Laramie, just before 8:40 p.m. during a scheduled fight. An injured fighter was taken to Loyola University Medical Center.

Cicero officials confirmed Johnson was pronounced dead Saturday morning. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

An investigation is underway by Cicero police.

