Little Village family missing after closing business

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Community activists in Little Village are trying to find a family that vanished without a trace.

No one has seen Pedro and Justina Morales, or their 6-year-old son, Caleb, since last Tuesday.

The couple closed their business near Kedzie Avenue and Cermak Road that night and then disappeared. The family left their clothes and phones behind.

Their car is also missing.

"We need to know their whereabouts, we need to know if they are okay, if they are alive, Little Village City Community Council member Kristian Armendariz said.

A neighbor says Pedro seemed very nervous and claimed he was being harassed and followed. The community is growing more worried by the day.

Chicago police issued missing persons bulletins Sunday, but haven't commented any further about the investigation.