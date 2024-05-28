911 call before fatal shooting by Chicago area police shows force wasn't needed, attorney says

911 call before fatal shooting by Chicago area police shows force wasn't needed, attorney says

911 call before fatal shooting by Chicago area police shows force wasn't needed, attorney says

CHICAGO (CBS) – Officials released the 911 call that was made before police in west suburban Carol Stream shot and killed Isaac Goodlow III last February inside his home during what police said was a response to a call about domestic violence.

An attorney for Goodlow's family said they plan to use the recording of the Feb. 3 call in court.

The call lasted just under three minutes. The caller appeared to be the sister of the woman involved in the alleged domestic violence incident. She described her sister's injuries and explained to the operator where Goodlow was as police pulled up.

When the dispatcher answered, the caller said, "Hello. I have an emergency. This boy just jumped on my sister."

The sister of the alleged victim in the domestic violence case described her injuries. The caller said, "He jumped on her. She came to our house screaming and crying. Her eye is black. Her lip is busted."

Dispatcher: "Are there any weapons involved?"

Caller: "No. I got a weapon though, a stick, to bust this [expletive] head."

The caller went on to say that Goodlow was "hiding" in the apartment while she and her sister were standing outside in front of the apartment building. Police arrived while Goodlow was still inside.

Andrew Stroth, the attorney representing the Goodlow family, said listening to the 911 call recording "reinforced that Isaac was unarmed."

Stroth said he plans to use the recording, as well as the body-worn camera video that Carol Stream released, in court. He said there was no threat when officers arrived because Goodlow was inside his apartment, and the women in question were outside.

"These officers entered in a military style," Stroth said. "There was not any need for force, let alone lethal force."

As the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office continues to investigate the shooting, Goodlow's family's civil lawsuit against the six officers involved also continues.

Goodlow's family is hoping for criminal charges against the officers.

Carol Stream police declined to comment on the ongoing litigation or investigation into the shooting.