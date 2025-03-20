Family holds vigil, wants answers after man is shot dead by police in Aurora, Illinois

The family of a man shot and killed by Aurora, Illinois police this week held a vigil in his memory Thursday night, and called for answers from the police department.

Meanwhile, police released new photos from a police dashcam that appear to show the man armed with a gun.

Christopher Lepe, 19, was shot and killed by Aurora police early Wednesday morning, after police said he dragged an officer from his car in nearby Geneva.

A group of family, friends, and Aurora community members said they were demanding justice and transparency Thursday in the wake of Lepe's death.

"Above everything else, I need to know that is my son," Christopher Lepe's mom, Yanet Lepe, said through an interpreter.

Yanet Lepe said she still has not seen her son's body almost two days later.

Christopher Lepe's family said he was one of four boys, worked at Amazon in Naperville, and was going to school to be an electrician.

"He wasn't an animal," Yanet Lepe said through the interpreter as she sobbed. "He was my son."

Christopher Lepe Family Photo

Christopher Lepe's family said he was a friend to all, and had a love for music and driving.

"He was having a bad day, and he went for a drive to clear his mind, like many of us do," said Brian Lepe, Christopher Lepe's brother.

Brian Lepe said his brother was driving his car early Wednesday morning. Geneva police said around 1:30 a.m. that morning, one of its officers came across a car in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Randall Road, and asked the driver to step out — saying he might be drunk.

When the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle, he drove away, dragging the officer a short distance in the parking lot, Geneva police said. The officer was seriously injured and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital for treatment.

Geneva police notified neighboring police departments of the fleeing vehicle, and Aurora police later spotted a car matching the license plate and description of the Geneva incident driving south on Lake Street near Galena Boulevard around 1:40 a.m., authorities said.

Aurora police said officers tried to stop the car, but the driver refused, resulting in a chase, which continued onto northbound Route 25 until police were able to deploy stop sticks as it approached the Ashland Avenue exit, authorities said.

When officers tried to speak to the driver after the vehicle came to a stop, police said he pulled out a gun and two Aurora officers opened fire.

Lepe was struck, and police rendered first aid until he could be taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Aurora police late Thursday released two photos that appear to show the gun. But Brian Lepe said the photos were not as clear as the ones police showed him Thursday.

Aurora Police

Aurora Police

"They called me in to see pictures of the camera footage," said Brian Lepe. "Those pictures, all they show is my brother surrendering the gun."

Brian Lepe said his brother was pointing the gun up — and not at the officers.

"He wasn't a bad person. Life wasn't fair to him. He had things he was dealing with," said Brian Lepe, "and I don't think it was justifiable to shoot him when he was surrendering."

Community advocates say they need more information — like who the officers involved are, why the situation was not de-escalated, and when Yanet Lepe can see her son's body.

"The people who did this are also mothers and fathers," she said. "They have to have me see my son."

Aurora police say the body camera video will be released at a later date. They say it will have more answers to questions.

At this point, no one has been charged.