Shooting investigation underway after traffic stop in Aurora, Illinois

A shooting investigation is underway in Aurora, Illinois, after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The Aurora Police Department and Kane County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of the traffic stop near Broadway Street and Hazel Avenue. Police have not released further details on the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop.

All lanes of South Broadway Street between Hazel and Ashland avenues will remain closed, police said. Residents are asked to seek alternate routes.

CBS News Chicago crews saw a black sedan with bullet holes surrounded by police tape. The driver's side rear window was shot out.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.