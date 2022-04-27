Family furious after man is acquitted in 2018 murder of Woodlawn woman Daisy Hayes

Family furious after man is acquitted in murder of Chicago woman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family was outraged Tuesday after a man was acquitted in the murder of a 65-year-old Chicago woman.

Daisy Hayes' family believes Jimmy Jackson killed Hayes and then stuffed her body in a suitcase in 2018.

But on Friday, a Cook County judge noted a lack of evidence against Jackson. She said video showing a man wheeling as suitcase out of Hayes' apartment is not enough to convict him.

"After four years later, we get no justice. That's not fair to me or my family," said Hayes' daughter, Teresa Smith. "Where is her body? It was never found. Why he wasn't held accountable, I don't know."

Hayes was last seen in her apartment off 64th Street and Minerva Avenue in Woodlawn.