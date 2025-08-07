Family finally moves into suburban Chicago house after being hampered by seller's code violations

Sara and Todd Hovey had everything was packed — the papers signed, the money transferred — and they were all ready to move into their suburban Chicago home until an unexpected hiccup cost them five months and tens of thousands of dollars.

The Hoveys have finally moved into the house. But the whole past year for the Hoveys felt like a game they weren't winning.

"I would have never imagined that we'd have to weather a storm like this, but I think it shows the strength, you know, of our marriage, really," said Sara Hovey.

First, water damage forced the couple from their Chicago condo. Then, they bought the house of their dreams in Morton Grove, but couldn't move in.

CBS News Chicago detailed their drama in a report back in April.

"Everyone I tell this story too is just like, baffled," Hovey said at the time.

The split-level house had new floors, and a gleaming kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances too. Every detail in the home had been "meticulously redone," according to the real estate listing description.

But it turned out that all the renovations were done without permits.

Morton Grove slapped the seller with code violations after the sale to the Hoveys was completed, which prevented them from getting a deed.

"All the funds were disbursed," said Hovey. "So we're just like hanging, holding our breath, living in a mostly packed rental with two kids like, like going through boxes, trying to find thing that we needed for the day."

Stress shot through the roof.

"There were holes in almost every wall," said Todd Hovey.

Construction issues became the Hoveys' problem.

"When our electricians and building company came in, this was basically all torn apart because all of that needed to be rewired," said Todd Hovey as he pointed to a wall.

Mechanical, structural, and plumbing changes were needed too, according to an agreement the Hoveys signed with the Village of Morton Grove.

"Over a hundred thousand dollars that we've had to pay for just what the village required us to do," said Sara Hovey.

Morton Grove Village Administrator Chuck Meyer confirmed the Hoveys made the proper repairs to get transfer stamps needed for a deed.

"Transfer stamps are a mechanism for us to just make sure that anything outstanding with the property is addressed before it changes owners," said Meyer.

The key phrase there is "before it changes owners." In the case of the Hoveys, they are still trying to figure out how they caught up as buyers in what is usually a seller's issue.

Why do they have to deal with tens of thousands of dollars in repairs and a five-month moving delay?

Their next play is taking things to court. Until then, they will try to settle into their new suburb.

"All of our neighbors have come out and said hi to us, and, you know: 'Sorry you guys had a rocky start. Welcome to the neighborhood,'" said Sara Hovey.

The lawyer and real estate agent for the seller told CBS News Chicago in April that he would be the one to "make the house compliant," but that was not what happened. Neither the seller nor his representatives would comment on this story.

The Hoveys said they also feel misled by Advocus Title Insurance Company, which completed their transaction. That company denies all wrongdoing, and issued this statement:

"To be clear, Advocus's role as a title insurer is limited to title insurance and settlement services. We are not responsible for the condition of the property, inspections, permits, or—most relevant to this dispute—transfer stamps. These matters fall outside the scope of insuring title. Portraying the title insurer as responsible because the buyer cannot move into the property due to building permit, transfer stamps, and occupancy issues is unfair and inaccurate. "Real estate transactions involve multiple agreements, each assigning distinct responsibilities. Buyers and sellers are bound by the real estate contract, while title companies like Advocus operate under the terms and conditions of the title policy. Our involvement begins only after the real estate contract is executed between the buyer and seller, and we have no say over its terms. "For this transaction, the standard 8.0 Multi-Board Residential Real Estate Contract was used. We encourage CBS to review Sections 19(a), 24(a), and 24(h), which directly address responsibilities related to transfer taxes, uncorrected building code issues, final permit issues, and the obligations of the buyer and seller-key issues raised in this matter. "Regarding transfer stamps, responsibility for obtaining them rests solely with the buyer and seller. Both parties, represented by experienced real estate attorneys, instructed Advocus to proceed with closing despite the stamps being unavailable. "While we sympathize with the buyers' concerns, this situation arose from a potential breakdown of communication and/or contractual obligations between buyer and seller. Some issues fall outside the scope of title insurance and are not the responsibility of the title company. "Where issues did fall within the scope of the title insurance policy, Advocus met all obligations: We received the transfer stamps on May 23, 2025, and recorded the deed on the same day, thereby ensuring the protection of the buyers' ownership interest in the property. To be clear, any unresolved permit, occupancy and construction issues have nothing to do with title matters."