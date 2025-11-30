Family devastated after 3 children die in Kenosha, Wisconsin, apartment fire on Thanksgiving

A family was reeling with grief this holiday weekend after three children died in an apartment fire in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thanksgiving.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a statement that at 10:40 p.m. Thanksgiving Thursday evening, the city's fire department was called for a fire at a multi-unit apartment building in the 5200 block of 43rd Avenue.

Police said two young brothers died at the scene, while their sister was taken to an area hospital via a flight for life and died there. Their father was also hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

The children's mother, Jourdan Feasby, spoke with CBS 58 Milwaukee reporter Ellie Nakamoto-White. She identified her sons as Rylee Levi, 10, and Connor Liam, 9, and her daughter as Alena Ellen, 7.

(l-r) Rylee Levi, Connor Liam and Alena Ellen Feasby died in a fire on the night of Thanksgiving 2025. Feasby family

Jourdan Feasby told the station she had spent Thanksgiving morning with the three children and had then dropped them off with their father.

"I was so excited for Christmas shopping, but now it's just caskets," Feasby told CBS 58. "They brought all of this light that now I don't have."

The cause of the fire remained under investigation days later. Anyone with information was asked to call Kenosha police Detective Marty Howard at 262-605-5284, or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.