Family demands justice for woman hit, killed by truck on I-55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends of a woman killed by a semi-trailer truck during a hit-and-run last week are demanding justice.

Illinois State Police said Perla Andrade died early Friday morning, when she stepped out of a car on the shoulder on I-55 near Bolingbrook.

Perla Andrade Family Photo

The truck hit Andrade and another man, and kept on going.

The grandmother of Andrade's two children called on the semi driver to surrender.

"This man hit her – just left her there like she was nothing. That is by far the worst feeling anybody can feel," said Melinda Abdallah. "Her mother – her mother deserves answers."

The family said sate police are still analyzing cameras near the crash, but have few leads.