Family accuses East Chicago, Indiana police of illegal raid

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is suing the East Chicago, Indiana Police Department, after they say officers barged into their home for no reason.

The family's attorney released a video taken around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

It started with an apparent noise complaint during an anniversary party.

Video shows officers entering the home with a K-9. Tanisha O'Neal said the officers came in with guns drawn, never said they were police, and refused to answer questions about why they were there.

She said it all went down in front of their children.

"When my husband peeked open and we see guns, oh no, we're not going to fight back – this is the police," O'Neal said. "But he didn't say that."

A police report claims one of the men slammed the door on an officer's hand.

Three people were arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct. The police chief said he is investigating the incident.