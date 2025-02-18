False bomb threat prompts staff evacuation, late opening for Field Museum

Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History evacuated its staff and opened late on Tuesday due to a false bomb threat.

The museum announced that it received a threat of explosives in the building early Tuesday. The Chicago Police Explosives Canine Unit and Bomb Squad were called to the museum, at 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr., and found that the threat was not credible.

During the sweep, Field Museum staff members were evacuated to the nearby Shedd Aquarium, where the museum said its staff were warmly welcomed.

The museum's opening was delayed until noon Tuesday because of the threat, but it was open as usual through the afternoon. The museum will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday for the "After 5 at the Field" event, at which visitors can experience the museum after hours at a discounted all-access admission rate.

What's happening at the Field Museum now?

At the Field Museum now, the popular "Cats: Predators to Pets" exhibit remains open through April 27. The exhibit is all about cats of all kinds — domestic and wild, cuddly and ferocious. On Monday, the museum hosted its latest cat café, held in partnership with the Anti-Cruelty animal welfare organization, at which visitors could pet, cuddle, and play with real live cats.

Meanwhile, special Events are planned for Wednesday at the Field Museum. Among them is the panel discussion, "Cultural Curators: Black Voices in the Museum Industry," in which three museum staff members will talk about their professions and experiences and give advice to youngsters. The free event at the museum's James Simpson Theatre is part of the Field Museum's Black History Month celebration.

Also Wednesday, Corwin Sullivan, an associate professor of biological science at the University of Alberta, will present the talk, "Reptile, reconfigured: changes in structure and function on the evolutionary line from long-deceased dinosaurs to modern birds." This event is part of the weekly A. Watson Armour III Seminar Series and is included with museum admission.

The Field Museum is free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays.

On Thursday, the Field Museum's first poet in residence, Eric Elshtain, will host a pop-up event in the "Cats: Predators to Pets" exhibit, at which visitors can discover how cats can inspire poems. Elshtain sets up a typewriter station at different spots in the museum each week, where visitors can craft their very own poems.