Falling concrete punctures windshield of SUV, injures driver on Stevenson Expressway

A chunk of falling concrete broke through the windshield of an SUV on Friday afternoon, injuring a driver on the Stevenson Expressway near the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side of Chicago.

Illinois State Police initially said it was a piece of ice that damaged a vehicle's windshield in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Pulaski Road. But the driver's daughter sent CBS News Chicago photos of a large piece of concrete on the floor of the front seat of the SUV.

Photo supplied to CBS

The driver's daughter said her mother suffered lacerations in the incident.

Police said one northbound lane was closed as of shortly before 4 p.m.