Watch CBS News
Local News

Falling concrete punctures windshield of SUV, injures driver on Stevenson Expressway

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A chunk of falling concrete broke through the windshield of an SUV on Friday afternoon, injuring a driver on the Stevenson Expressway near the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side of Chicago.

Illinois State Police initially said it was a piece of ice that damaged a vehicle's windshield in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Pulaski Road. But the driver's daughter sent CBS News Chicago photos of a large piece of concrete on the floor of the front seat of the SUV.

30465a34-bb01-4bb5-980a-c138169d570a.jpg
Photo supplied to CBS

The driver's daughter said her mother suffered lacerations in the incident.

Police said one northbound lane was closed as of shortly before 4 p.m.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue