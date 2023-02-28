Local leaders support bill to benefit families of fallen Illinois first responders

CHICAGO (CBS) – Local leaders are backing new legislation in Springfield that would benefit the families of fallen first responders.

"Let us honor fallen first responders and armed service members by limiting the suffering of the families that they leave behind," said Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

The proposal would make sure money for benefits doesn't run out.

Currently, funding can dry up before the end of a fiscal year, delaying benefits for the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.