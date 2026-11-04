Fallen Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez honored at Gold Star Memorial

Chicago police held a ceremony honoring an officer killed in the line of duty two years ago on Wednesday.

Officers and loved ones gathered at the Gold Star Families Memorial outside Soldier Field to salute officer Enrique Martinez.

Police leaders described the impact Martinez made during his two-plus years on the force and thanked his parents for their continued sacrifice.

"We will remind our city of who we lost on November 4, 2024. He grew up on our city's Southwest Side and service was in his heart ever since he was young. Enrique was known for his caring and protective spirit both on and off duty," said interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller.

Officer Martinez was shot to death during a traffic stop in the East Chatham neighborhood on Nov. 4, 2024.

The 26-year-old was engaged to be married at the time. December would've marked his fifth year on the force.