Fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price remembered as a "light of sunshine"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The loss of Chicago firefighter-EMT Andrew "Drew" Price has been tough for the Chicago Fire Department.

Price died Monday morning after falling through a roof down a light shaft while battling a blaze in a building on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park. Several hours later, his colleagues lined the street in support outside the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, 2121 W. Harrison St.

Price's body was escorted to the Medical Examiner's office alongside his friends and family.

He was described as a "light of sunshine" by his fellow firefighters, who were deep in morning Monday.

Firefighter Price was just 39 years old and had been with the Fire Department since March 2009.

He was most recently was assigned to Truck 44, based at 2714 N. Halsted St. where purple bunting was hung Monday morning.

Price's colleagues said he leaves behind a beloved wife and dog, and extended family in Indiana.

He was known for working out, being healthy, and having a "kid-like" energy.

Twelfth Battalion Chief Mike McCormack said Price was responsive when they found him after he fell, but his injuries were too severe - and he made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our city.

"And he was a lovely man. He was as sweet as could be," said McCormack. "He took extremely good care of himself and his family. He was extremely healthy. He was a light of sunshine. He never had a bad thing to say about anybody."

Many of the firefighters Hickey spoke to outside the Medical Examiner's office were still in their turnout gear from the morning. They said the tragic accident happened right at a shift change - and instead of going home, they stayed with Price all day.