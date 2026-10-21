CPD warns of thieves posing as charity fundraisers, stealing belongings from patrons at restaurants

Chicago police issued an alert on Wednesday about a string of thefts involving people posing as charity fundraisers.

The incidents occurred at restaurants in the Loop, West Loop and Near South Side during various hours of the day between Oct. 7 and 18.

Police said in each instance, the thieves approached diners seated in a restaurant or coffee shop, posing as fundraisers and placing a flyer or newspaper directly on top of the victims' wallet/purse or cell phone.

While engaging in conversation with the victim, they would slide the victims' belongings underneath the paper and walk away with the items.

Police said in some incidents, the stolen bank and/or credit cards were used shortly after at nearby department stores.

Incident dates and locations:

500 block of South Dearborn Street on Oct. 7 at 10:35 a.m. - Loop

500 block of South Dearborn Street on Oct. 7 at 10:45 a.m. - Loop

2000 block of South Clark Street on Oct. 12 at 6:54 p.m. - Near South Side

700 block of South Dearborn Street on Oct. 14 at 10:45 a.m. - Loop

200 block of South Wacker Drive on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. - Loop

0-100 block of South Canal Street on Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. - West Loop

200 block of South Wabash Avenue on Oct. 17 at 7:10 p.m. - Loop

1300 block of South Michigan Avenue on Oct.18, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. - Near South Side

Chicago police are advising the public to never leave their phone, wallet, or keys sitting loose on a restaurant table or counter where a stranger can easily cover them with paper. They also recommend investing in a Bluetooth tracker and placing it either in their wallet or bag, or attaching it to their cell phones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference No. 263041.