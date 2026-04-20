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Faculty at University of Illinois Springfield to return to work after strike ends

By Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

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Faculty from the University of Illinois Springfield were set to return to work Monday after being on strike since the beginning of April.

The tenured and tenure-track faculty have been pushing for salary increases.

The union representing the faculty said it reached a tentative agreement with the UIS administration and suspended the strike Sunday night.

The union said the terms of the agreement will not be released until after the faculty have voted on it this week.

If the agreement is accepted, it will go into effect immediately.

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