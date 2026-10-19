Faculty, staff union reaches agreement with City Colleges of Chicago, strike averted

City Colleges of Chicago professors and staff will not go on strike after all on Monday.

The Cook County College Teachers Union and the community college system reached a tentative agreement overnight Sunday into Monday. The new four-year contract was approved just before 4 a.m. Monday.

The union said the agreement includes salaries that keep pace with inflation. The agreement also protects health insurance, and puts safeguards in place regarding artificial intelligence, according to the union.

Union members must now ratify the agreement before it goes before the City Colleges Borad of Trustees for approval.

Late last month, 96% of union members voted in favor of authorizing a strike.