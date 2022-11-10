Factory Theater in Rogers Park launches GoFundMe for needed repairs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Rogers Park theater is asking for some help after a fire two months ago.
The Factory Theater launched a GoFundMe explaining a furnace malfunctioned - causing a fire.
No one was hurt and the flames didn't spread past the storage room.
But the damaged furnace needed to be replaced and it caused the cancelation of some shows.
The fundraiser also explains the non-profit theater was still dealing with losses from the pandemic.
