Extra-alarm fire sweeps through apartment building in Chicago's northwest suburbs

Flames shoot through roof of apartment complex near Arlington Heights, Illinois

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building just outside Arlington Heights Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in the six-unit building at 2316 Nichols Rd., in an unincorporated subdivision just beyond the northeast corner of Arlington Heights and just south of Long Grove and Lake Cook Road.

The Long Grove Fire District called a box alarm, and later a second alarm, for extra equipment and manpower.

The blaze destroyed residences and left tenants out in the cold.

"It started in my apartment," said Tatiana Moore. "I was cooking. I have an electric stove, I was cooking. The grease must have gotten too hot."

Moore said she took her eye off the stove for a moment, and then flames filled her kitchen and quickly spread. They could eventually be seen through the roof of the apartment complex.

"I'm pissed off. I'm upset. I'm angry. I'm heartbroken," Moore said. "I'm just happy that everybody is safe and they got out."

Charlie Sullivan was forced to watch his apartment of some 20 years fill with smoke and water from firefighters who worked for hours to get the flames under control.

"Next thing I know, someone is banging on my window like crazy and I was like, 'What the...?' some I come out here and I look, and they said: 'Come outside! Come outside!' and I see all the smoke in the hallway and everything," Sullivan said.

CBS News Chicago was there as Infants covered in blankets escaped safely from the fire. So did pets who were reunited with owners.

"It's unfortunate that it happened," said Moore. "I'm happy that nobody was hurt."

Firefighters were still dumping water on the building when the fire broke out in the bitter cold after 10 p.m. The Long Grove Fire Department said four people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two others were assessed at the scene by paramedics, but did not go to the hospital.

The American Red Cross was on the scene late Tuesday. They got 15 to 20 displaced residents into warming buses, and were helping them find a new place to stay.

Staff from the Lakewood Chapel, at 1307 E. Palatine Rd. in Arlington Heights, also said their church was opening its doors to anyone displaced.