Expect to keep seeing high prices at the pump

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With nearly 35 million Americans on the road for Memorial Day, it's a busy time for gas stations.

Drivers are paying a premium for their travels. And it may be a while before there's any break at the pump. Nationwide, the cost of gas surged around 30% since Russia attacked Ukraine in late February.

GasBuddy said demand usually starts to fall in August, which could help the cost of gas to drop. But severe weather in the Atlantic could mean high prices through Labor Day.

#GasPrices this #MemorialDay weekend are over $1.50/gal higher than they were last year 😳 Headed out on the road today? Here's how to save money on gas:



⛽️ Shop around for the best prices

⛽️ Sign up for gas station loyalty programs

⛽️ Drive efficiently (aka, slow down!) pic.twitter.com/WNMCXte5pC — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) May 27, 2022