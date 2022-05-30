Expect to keep seeing high prices at the pump
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With nearly 35 million Americans on the road for Memorial Day, it's a busy time for gas stations.
Drivers are paying a premium for their travels. And it may be a while before there's any break at the pump. Nationwide, the cost of gas surged around 30% since Russia attacked Ukraine in late February.
GasBuddy said demand usually starts to fall in August, which could help the cost of gas to drop. But severe weather in the Atlantic could mean high prices through Labor Day.
