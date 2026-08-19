Ex-Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy charged with allegedly misusing Flock camera technology
A former Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy is facing charges after the office said he misused Flock camera technology for personal use.
The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office is charging Frank McGrath with two felony counts of misconduct in public office, in violation of Wisconsin statute.
Last fall, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office administration learned of potential misuse during an internal audit of the system's activity. It was later discovered that McGrath allegedly used the Flock Safety system to track a coworker for an unauthorized personal purpose, the office said.
McGrath resigned from his position during the investigation.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office implemented additional accountability measures and safeguards governing the use of the Flock Safety system following the incident, including:
- Expanding auditing authority so that any sworn supervisor may audit Flock system activity and individual searches.
- Requiring personnel to document a legitimate law-enforcement reason and associated case number before conducting a license-plate search.
- Reducing Flock data retention from 30 days to 7 days.
- Requiring all sworn personnel to complete remedial Flock Academy training regarding authorized use, policy requirements, privacy considerations, and accountability expectations.